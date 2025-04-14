Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 335.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,878 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.