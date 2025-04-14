Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,838,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

