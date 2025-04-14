Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,254,000 after buying an additional 129,560 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $14,911,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after buying an additional 70,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $8,709,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM stock opened at $169.36 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $246.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.48 and its 200 day moving average is $179.95.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

