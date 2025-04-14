Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.20.

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Ball by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 764.9% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALL opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Ball has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Ball’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

