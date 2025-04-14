B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Trading Up 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) were up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.67 and last traded at C$4.61. Approximately 1,551,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,869,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.94.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTO

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other B2Gold news, Director Gregory Barnes purchased 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.07 per share, with a total value of C$203,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$49,880.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16 shares in the company, valued at C$60.64. This represents a 99.88 % decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 415,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.