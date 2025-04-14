Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 97 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total transaction of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,275.44. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $567.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.52 and a fifty-two week high of $715.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $567.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.71.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.45.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

