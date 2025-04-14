Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $44.33 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 469,191 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,329,000. Fortinet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,818,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $97.73 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,660 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $1,928,118.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,076.48. The trade was a 78.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock worth $59,094,530. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

