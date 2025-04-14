Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $30.58 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 86,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,584,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned approximately 0.19% of United Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.25.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.05, for a total value of $3,710,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,195.85. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,994,480. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $281.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $230.39 and a one year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.