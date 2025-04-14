Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases Shares of 213,620 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 213,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,663,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.15% of Expeditors International of Washington at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $110.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.75.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.