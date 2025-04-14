Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases Shares of 147,688 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 147,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,602,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 762.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $123.29 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $210.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.71.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 36.66%.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
