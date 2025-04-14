Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases Shares of 145,137 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 145,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,191,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.10% of ResMed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 2.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,680,688.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,580,799.20. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $213.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.19 and a 52 week high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

