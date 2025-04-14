Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Purchases New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,030 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,478,000. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super owned 0.16% of Paycom Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 144.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,015,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In related news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 in the last three months. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $215.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.93. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

