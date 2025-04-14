Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 136,481 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $260.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.13.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $217.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $234.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.