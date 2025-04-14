ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 16.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

