ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASX Trading Up 6.8 %

ASXFY stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 53,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,812. ASX has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86.

ASX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.697 per share. This is a boost from ASX’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. ASX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

