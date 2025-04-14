Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Trading Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $220.23 and last traded at $220.99. 21,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 197,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.28.

In related news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.08. This trade represents a 24.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

