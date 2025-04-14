Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE ABG opened at $228.22 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $312.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
