Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Asbury Automotive Group

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total value of $361,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.08. This represents a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ABG opened at $228.22 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $312.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.