Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Citigroup

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $121.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.

ANET has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,603,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,155,806. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. This represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

