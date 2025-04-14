AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in AppLovin by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,359,201.85. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total value of $18,999,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,527,667.32. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on APP shares. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $470.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.84.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP stock opened at $249.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

