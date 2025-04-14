Analysts Set Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Price Target at $41.91

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. This represents a 9.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 3,401.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,657,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KGS opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 277.97%.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

