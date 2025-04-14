American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,222 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.56% of American Healthcare REIT worth $24,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,357,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474,374 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,238,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,171,000 after buying an additional 1,172,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after buying an additional 2,538,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,521,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,072,000 after buying an additional 422,869 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHR. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

AHR opened at $29.30 on Monday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Further Reading

