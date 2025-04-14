América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.38%. Equities research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519,147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in América Móvil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,089,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $16,791,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,149,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,203 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

