América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.50 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on América Móvil from $17.60 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $17.30 to $13.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

NYSE:AMX opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,089,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in América Móvil by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,191,000 after buying an additional 7,519,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in América Móvil by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,999,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,919,000 after buying an additional 48,849 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,961,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,065,000 after buying an additional 1,050,203 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its position in América Móvil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,207,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

