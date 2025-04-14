Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Down 89.6% in March

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the March 15th total of 181,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Allianz had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
