Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Down 89.6% in March

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 89.6% from the March 15th total of 181,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allianz

Allianz Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 155,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. Allianz has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Allianz had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allianz will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Allianz

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.