Allegro MicroSystems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 50,600 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,836% compared to the average daily volume of 2,614 put options.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ALGM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 580,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,004. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.91. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALGM
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allegro MicroSystems
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Trading at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.