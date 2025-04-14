Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $585,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,640 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,147,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after purchasing an additional 552,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 634,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,774,000 after purchasing an additional 497,623 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $256.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.