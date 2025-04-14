Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $76.83 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.57 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

