Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Alamo Group worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alamo Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 442.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG stock opened at $170.74 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.07 and a 1 year high of $220.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.05.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALG. Baird R W lowered Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alamo Group

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.