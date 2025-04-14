Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 247.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,955 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 121,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

