Agriculture Stocks To Follow Now – April 12th

Apollo Global Management, Chubb, and Deere & Company are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to shares in companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural commodities and services. These stocks offer investors exposure to the agriculture industry, including farming, agribusiness, fertilizer production, and related sectors, allowing them to benefit from trends in food supply and agricultural innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $125.97. 6,257,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,808. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $283.30. 2,562,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,658. Chubb has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.03 and a 200 day moving average of $281.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded up $15.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,904. The company has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $515.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.29.

