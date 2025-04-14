Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Position Decreased by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,025 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 35,545 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,858,000 after acquiring an additional 778,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,554,180,000 after purchasing an additional 331,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $573,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,383,024 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $499,956,000 after buying an additional 332,576 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $117.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $119.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.