Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,177,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the previous session’s volume of 4,233,719 shares.The stock last traded at $6.09 and had previously closed at $5.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Get Aegon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aegon

Aegon Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aegon

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 1,136.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Aegon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aegon

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.