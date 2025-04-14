Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,046 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,343,000 after buying an additional 1,196,020 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,348,000 after buying an additional 137,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,565.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,521,000 after buying an additional 2,001,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,620,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on BTI. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

