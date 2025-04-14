Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 4,732 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,499,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Crown Castle by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,849,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,892,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,333,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 228,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,793,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,849,000 after buying an additional 1,573,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $96.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -69.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

