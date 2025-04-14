Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after buying an additional 413,979 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTLS opened at $62.16 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.50. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

