Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 171,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,694,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,746,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,360 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total value of $3,616,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,307,894.26. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $8,228,746.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,424.85. The trade was a 71.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,523 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,620 over the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Trading Up 1.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of DASH stock opened at $180.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.48 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.32 and a 12 month high of $215.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.39.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

