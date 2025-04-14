Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Plains GP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $22.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 286.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

