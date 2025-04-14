Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 4,562 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL opened at $197.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.77. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $282.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.43.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

