Advisory Services Network LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1,658.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

FELC opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

