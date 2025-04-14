Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 23,116 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 207.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,107 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29,608.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,260,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 1,256,565 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,793,000 after buying an additional 810,695 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,649,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,772,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $30.53 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.