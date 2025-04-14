Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective (down previously from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.57.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $188.75 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $171.00 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.71 and a 200 day moving average of $229.58.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

