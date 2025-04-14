Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 881,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,450,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Host Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 201,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 96,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 353,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 80.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Read Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.