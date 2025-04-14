Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 13,431 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,431 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

