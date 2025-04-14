Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Owens Corning by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 3.2 %

OC opened at $138.84 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.48.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.42.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

