Advisors Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,472,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,524 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3,234.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,588,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,777 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,106,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,338,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,263,000 after purchasing an additional 564,515 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,605,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,328,000 after purchasing an additional 330,648 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

BEP stock opened at $21.32 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

