Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 303 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $171.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.12 and a 200-day moving average of $199.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.2422 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

