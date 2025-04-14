Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 17,287 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 559.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 30.2% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

Shares of GE stock opened at $181.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $146.78 and a 52-week high of $214.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

