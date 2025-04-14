Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 292 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Allegion worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegion by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,643,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Allegion Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $125.02 on Monday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $156.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

