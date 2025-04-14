935 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Broyhill Asset Management

Broyhill Asset Management acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 935 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $207.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.07 and a 200-day moving average of $265.74. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

