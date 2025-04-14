9,344 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,865,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,259,000 after buying an additional 261,006 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $395,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,839 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,991,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,606,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,715,000 after purchasing an additional 123,625 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FBND stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49.
About Fidelity Total Bond ETF
The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.
